Molly Tuttle's Voice Shines In Her Live Rendition Of 'Rain And Snow'

Set List "Save This Heart"

"Messed With My Mind"

"Rain And Snow"

"Take The Journey"

This past September, the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference featured a broad range of showcases from diverse musicians across alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and the singer-songwriter genre. The 2019 AmericanaFest Day Stage at the War Memorial Auditorium, produced jointly by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, presented over 20 showcasing artists, including The Wood Brothers, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Maggie Rose, The Mavericks, Molly Tuttle and more.

Today, we present bluegrass guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Molly Tuttle. Though her remarkable talent on the guitar has won her accolades — she was the first woman in history to be named Guitar Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association — Tuttle's imaginative songwriting is equally as transcendent. She treated the AmericanaFest Day Stage to songs from her debut full-length album, When You're Ready, released this past spring. In this set, she also takes on the folk standard "Rain and Snow," on which her earnest and clear voice really shines.