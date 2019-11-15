Accessibility links
Hear The Mavericks Live From Americana Music Festival 2019 : World Cafe Hear the band's AmericanaFest performance, drawing from its 2013 comeback album, In Time, as well as an interpretation of the John Anderson tune "Swingin'."

The Mavericks On World Cafe

Presenting The Groundbreaking Country-Rockabilly-Tex-Mex Mix Of The Mavericks

Nashville Sessions

The Mavericks performed live at the 20th Annual AmericanaFest in Nashville. Cal Hoeppner/WMOT hide caption

The Mavericks performed live at the 20th Annual AmericanaFest in Nashville.

Set List

  • "Swingin'"
  • "Back In Your Arms Again"
  • "Come Unto Me"
  • "As Long As There's Loving Tonight"

This past September, the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference featured a broad range of showcases from diverse musicians across alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and the singer-songwriter genre. The 2019 AmericanaFest Day Stage at the War Memorial Auditorium, produced jointly by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, presented over 20 showcasing artists, including The Wood Brothers, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Maggie Rose, The Mavericks, Molly Tuttle and more.

Today, we present the groundbreaking country-rockabilly-Tex-Mex mix of The Mavericks. The band is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with a brand new covers album called Play the Hits. As you'd expect from Raul Malo and company, the new album celebrates a melting pot of influences on their inventive brand of Americana. This set draws from The Maverick's 2013 comeback album, In Time, as well as the band's interpretation of the John Anderson tune "Swingin'" from the new record.

