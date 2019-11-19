An Audience Q&A Leads To Surprising Answers From The Head and the Heart

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jamie Stow/WXPN Jamie Stow/WXPN

Set List "Missed Connection"

"Honeybee"

"Lost In My Mind"

Hosting an interview show means you don't want to ask silly questions. But sometimes, a silly or lighthearted question is a great way to learn something about a band, and that's what happened with Matty Gervais, Charity Rose Thielen and Jon Russell of The Head and the Heart when they visited for an audience session at World Cafe.

We opened it up to questions from the audience and our attendees asked things like "What was your first concert?" and "What's the meaning of your band name?" — questions I generally wouldn't ask, but the answers were enlightening. You'll get those answers, but first let's get into it with a stripped-down and acoustic version of "Missed Connection." Listen in the audio player above.