Sonny Landreth Announces A New Album And Shares Stories About Peter Frampton

Enlarge this image toggle caption Lucius Fontenot/Courtesy of the artist Lucius Fontenot/Courtesy of the artist

Set List "Congo Square"

"It Hurts Me Too"

Slide guitar maestro Sonny Landreth's latest album, Recorded Live in Lafayette, was nominated for a Grammy and just recently made his fifth appearance at Eric Clapton's Crossroads festival, a place where virtuoso guitar players go to impress and be impressed. Sonny's a chill guy, even though he blazes on the guitar. In this session, he talks about playing with Clapton, touring with his old friend Peter Frampton and will drop some musical knowledge, explaining the genesis of the song "It Hurts Me Too," which you might know as a Grateful Dead song. Plus, we'll be privy to a special announcement, and a sneak preview of some new music. Here it all in the player above.