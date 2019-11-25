Bluegrass Band Della Mae Previews New Songs In A Virtuosic Live Performance

Set List "First Song Dancer"

"You Don't Have To Do That" (John Hartford)

"Workin'"

"Wild One"

This past September, the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference featured a broad range of showcases from diverse musicians across alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and the singer-songwriter genre. The 2019 AmericanaFest Day Stage at the War Memorial Auditorium, produced jointly by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, presented over 20 showcasing artists, including The Wood Brothers, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Maggie Rose, The Mavericks, Molly Tuttle and more.

Today we present Della Mae, the unmistakably modern and inventive bluegrass string band. When three-time Grand National Fiddle Champion Kimber Ludiker founded Della Mae in 2009, the band was the only all-female bluegrass outfit on the circuit. They released an EP called The Butcher Shoppe in March and recorded a new full-length album while on tour this year. The members' bouncy energy, charisma and dazzling virtuosic playing propel Della Mae's live performances, including this AmericanaFest set of new material from the band's forthcoming record.