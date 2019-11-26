Jade Jackson Brings A Rock And Roll Sensibility To Her Americana Music

Set List "Motorcycle"

"Don't Say That You Love Me"

"Tonight"

"Bottle It Up"

This past September, the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference featured a broad range of showcases from diverse musicians across alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and the singer-songwriter genre. The 2019 AmericanaFest Day Stage at the War Memorial Auditorium, produced jointly by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, presented over 20 showcasing artists, including The Wood Brothers, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Maggie Rose, The Mavericks, Molly Tuttle and more.

Today, hailing from small-town California, Jade Jackson brings a rock and roll sensibility to her Americana music. She released her second album, Wilderness, back in June, once again teaming up with producer Mike Ness of punk rock band Social Distortion.

Hear how punk rock and Americana mix with songs from her latest album and from her debut record, Gilded, in this set.