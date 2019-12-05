Accessibility links
Bedouine's 'Bird Songs Of A Killjoy' Continues An LA Folk Tradition : World Cafe Azniv Korkejian knows she writes songs infused with melancholy. On her sophomore album, she owns the title of "killjoy" across 12 pensive tracks.

Bedouine On World Cafe

On 'Bird Songs Of A Killjoy,' Bedouine Only Feels LA's Sunshine Sometimes

After a semi-nomadic life growing up, Bedouine has called LA's Echo Park home for a decade. Her beautiful folk tunes fit squarely in that neighborhood's musical tradition. Moises Galvan/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Set List

  • "Bird Gone Wild"
  • "Echo Park"
  • "Deep Space"
  • "Sunshine Sometimes"

Our guest, Azniv Korkejian, records as Bedouine. The name reflects the many moves Azniv has made in her life — born Syria, Azniv grew up in Saudi Arabia before coming to the United States. Here, she lived in Boston and Houston, as well as several other Southern cities, before she settled in Los Angeles' Echo Park neighborhood.

On her sophomore record, Azniv has a song inspired by Echo Park, which she's called home now for a decade. We will also discuss the title of her album, Bird Songs of a Killjoy. Azniv was finishing up the album when she realized there were more than a few instances of birds showing up in her song lyrics and titles. Let's get started with a performance of one of those songs, "Bird Gone Wild." Hear it all in the player above.

Episode Playlist

