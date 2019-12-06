Aubrie Sellers Brings Garage Country To AmericanaFest

Set List "Drag You Down"

"Sit Here and Cry"

"Troublemaker"

"My Love Will Not Change"

This past September, the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference featured a broad range of showcases from diverse musicians across alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and the singer-songwriter genre. The 2019 AmericanaFest Day Stage at the War Memorial Auditorium, produced jointly by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, presented over 20 showcasing artists, including The Wood Brothers, Jade Jackson, Maggie Rose, The Mavericks, Molly Tuttle and more.

Today, we present a singer-songwriter with a pretty impressive pedigree: Aubrie Sellers is the daughter of country stars Lee Ann Womack and Jason Sellers, but she has a sound all her own. Her blend of rock and country, which she has dubbed "garage country," won fans when she put out her debut album, New City Blues, back in 2016. Now, Aubrie Sellers has returned with her much anticipated follow-up, Far From Home. Recorded live in her hometown of Nashville at the Americana Music Festival back in September and starting with "Drag You Down," a song from her latest album, hear a live performance in the player above.