Maggie Rose Brings Soul And R&B Influences To AmericanaFest

Set List "Do Right By My Love"

"Pull You Through"

"I'm Yours"

"Smooth"

This past September, the 20th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference featured a broad range of showcases from diverse musicians across alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and the singer-songwriter genre. The 2019 AmericanaFest Day Stage at the War Memorial Auditorium, produced jointly by WMOT Roots Radio, NPR Music and World Cafe, presented over 20 showcasing artists, including The Wood Brothers, Jade Jackson, Aubrie Sellers, The Mavericks, Molly Tuttle and more.

Today, we present a multi-genre powerhouse: Maggie Rose. Since signing her first record deal a decade ago, she's earned rave reviews. Maggie has also stood up against the gender imbalance in mainstream country radio. Her powerful, confident voice has made her a must-see act at every festival she's played, including this year's Americana Music Festival. Today, you'll hear her perform songs from her latest album, last year's soul and gospel-inspired Change the Whole Thing, an album that was recorded live using no overdubs. Hear her performance, in which she brings that power to the stage in a live recording from AmericanaFest in Nashville last September, in the player above.