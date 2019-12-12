The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde Goes For Jazz Karaoke On 'Valve Bone Woe' Covers

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jill Furmanovsky/Courtesy of the artist Jill Furmanovsky/Courtesy of the artist

Playlist Chrissie Hynde, "Caroline, No" (The Beach Boys)

The Beach Boys, "Caroline, No"

Chrissie Hynde, "River Man" (Nick Drake)

Motorhead, "Ace Of Spades"

Chrissie Hynde, "No Return" (The Kinks)

Chrissie Hynde, "Absent Minded Me" (Barbra Streisand)

The Pretenders, "Alone"

Chrissie Hynde, "I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)" (Hoagy Carmichael)

Chrissie Hynde has wanted to release her latest album, Valve Bone Woe, for a very long time. It all started about 20 years ago, when she teamed up with film composer and music producer Marius de Vries to work on music for the movie Eye Of The Beholder. Chrissie and Marius wanted to work together again, but you know how life goes — you get busy, it's hard to sync up schedules — and it ended up taking a couple decades to finish the album. But it's here now, and it's very different from the rock and roll swagger of The Pretenders and her past solo work.

Valve Bone Woe is jazzy, with waves of dub and psychedelia; it's an atmospheric album of covers with her voice as the centerpiece. Chrissie has a mind for melody, and she enjoys performing the kind of songs that make for great karaoke. She compares selecting from a pool of songs to cover to choosing from fairground rides — "I like speed, I like things to go fast and I like a lot of changes. It's the same thing in melody." Hear songs from the album and a chat with Chrissie in the player above.