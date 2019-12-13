Accessibility links
Interview: Angel Olsen Talks 'All Mirrors' And Performs Live : World Cafe "I needed to take a minute away from the way that MY WOMAN and previous records had been done because this one just didn't require the same feeling," Olsen says.

Angel Olsen On World Cafe

Angel Olsen On Her Spectacular Sonic Evolution

Angel Olsen On Her Spectacular Sonic Evolution

Angel Olsen On World Cafe

Set List

  • "All Mirrors"
  • "Chance"
  • "Summer"
  • "Spring" (Bonus Performance)

Angel Olsen's fourth album, All Mirrors is a departure from her indie rock sensibilities of albums past, but that wasn't always the plan. The songs were initially recorded as sparse and stripped-down numbers — in the style of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska. Then, Olsen went the other way, and the songs grew as she worked with a different group of musicians. The results are spectacular. All Mirrors is a lush and big album, with strings and keyboards doing a lot of the heavy lifting — an inverse version of the Nebraska situation.

In this session, Olsen talks about finding a place for those strings, why she was surprised to hear the album was being played at fancy restaurants and what her favorite song is on the album — at least at this moment. Hear all that and more in the audio player above.

