Puss N Boots Bring Cozy Tunes To The Holidays With 'Dear Santa' : World Cafe Norah Jones, Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper recently released a Christmas EP called Dear Santa. They performed some of the songs in a live mini concert for World Cafe.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
Puss N Boots on World Cafe

Supergroup Puss N Boots Brings Cozy Tunes To The Holidays

Studio Sessions

Supergroup Puss N Boots Brings Cozy Tunes To The Holidays

FromXPN

Puss N Boots on World Cafe

Puss N Boots Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist

Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist

Puss N Boots

Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "It's Not Christmas 'Till You Come Home"
  • "The Great Romancer (Brooklyn)"
  • "Christmas All Over Again"

You might know Norah Jones primarily as a jazz singer and pianist, but for just over a decade, she's also been a part of an alt-country trio called Puss N Boots. Norah Jones got together with fellow jazz artist Sasha Dobson and country player Catherine Popper in Brooklyn, N.Y. They started out just playing for fun and for their friends; that relaxed, friendly vibe is perfect for cozy holiday tunes.

They recently released a Christmas EP called Dear Santa, and today, they're playing some of it for you in a live mini concert recorded for World Cafe at Brooklyn Recording. Hear it all in the player above, starting with their song "It's Not Christmas Till You Come Home."

