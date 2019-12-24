Puss N Boots Bring Cozy Tunes To The Holidays With 'Dear Santa' : World Cafe Norah Jones, Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper recently released a Christmas EP called Dear Santa. They performed some of the songs in a live mini concert for World Cafe.
Supergroup Puss N Boots Brings Cozy Tunes To The Holidays
Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist
Set List
- "It's Not Christmas 'Till You Come Home"
- "The Great Romancer (Brooklyn)"
- "Christmas All Over Again"
You might know Norah Jones primarily as a jazz singer and pianist, but for just over a decade, she's also been a part of an alt-country trio called Puss N Boots. Norah Jones got together with fellow jazz artist Sasha Dobson and country player Catherine Popper in Brooklyn, N.Y. They started out just playing for fun and for their friends; that relaxed, friendly vibe is perfect for cozy holiday tunes.
They recently released a Christmas EP called Dear Santa, and today, they're playing some of it for you in a live mini concert recorded for World Cafe at Brooklyn Recording. Hear it all in the player above, starting with their song "It's Not Christmas Till You Come Home."