Supergroup Puss N Boots Brings Cozy Tunes To The Holidays

Set List "It's Not Christmas 'Till You Come Home"

"The Great Romancer (Brooklyn)"

"Christmas All Over Again"

You might know Norah Jones primarily as a jazz singer and pianist, but for just over a decade, she's also been a part of an alt-country trio called Puss N Boots. Norah Jones got together with fellow jazz artist Sasha Dobson and country player Catherine Popper in Brooklyn, N.Y. They started out just playing for fun and for their friends; that relaxed, friendly vibe is perfect for cozy holiday tunes.

They recently released a Christmas EP called Dear Santa, and today, they're playing some of it for you in a live mini concert recorded for World Cafe at Brooklyn Recording. Hear it all in the player above, starting with their song "It's Not Christmas Till You Come Home."