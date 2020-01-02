Accessibility links
The War On Drugs Guitarist Anthony LaMarca On The Building Record, 'PETRA' : World Cafe The War On Drugs guitarist explains the meaning behind PETRA, an acronym of his dog's name that he came up with while battling cancer.

'Peace's Eternal Truth Renews All,' Says The Building's Anthony LaMarca

Set List

  • "Warning"
  • "All Things New"
  • "Never Was Alone"
  • "Peace's Eternal Truth Renews All"

Who doesn't love a good dog? Here at World Cafe, we are pro-doggo, and so is our next guest, Anthony LaMarca, who fronts a band called The Building (that is, when he isn't busy playing guitar in the Grammy award-winning band, The War on Drugs). After moving back to his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio, a few years ago, LaMarca adopted a dog because his wife wanted one — which is a pretty good reason, I might add.

The dog's name is Petra, and Petra was by LaMarca's side as he battled cancer. PETRA is also the title of The Building's latest album, in which the name takes on a new meaning as an acronym: Peace's Eternal Truth Renews All. Anthony will explain what that means, and we'll hear a performance from the band, starting with "Warning." That and more in the audio player above.

