Michaela Anne's Voice Shines Like A Beacon, Bringing You Back Home

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jamie Stow/WXPN Jamie Stow/WXPN

Set List "By Our Design"

"Child Of The Wind"

"Desert Dove"

Speaking to Michaela Anne feels a lot like listening to her music — she radiates a warmth that immediately makes you feel at home. For an artist who's spent her life constantly on the move, making wherever you are feel like home is an important skill. Michaela Anne's family moved constantly while her dad was in the Navy; by the time she graduated high school, she'd lived in 20 different houses. That life on the move is also one of a touring and recording musician.

A few years ago, Michaela Anne went from Brooklyn, N.Y., to Nashville, Tenn. to record her second album, Bright Lights and Fame. To make her latest album, Desert Dove, she took a trip to California. Desert Dove is a country album, but kind of like Michaela Anne's life, it doesn't stay settled in just one place. There are cinematic strings, there are nods to indie rock and honky-tonk and through all of it, Michaela Anne's voice shines like a beacon, bringing you back home.

In this session, Michaela Ann talks about her many homes, her many jobs and her many sounds. Hear it all in the player above.