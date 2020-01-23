Honed On The Road, Samantha Fish's Music Is Bold And Expressive
Set List
- "Bulletproof"
- "Love Letters"
- "Kill Or Be Kind"
Nothing about the music Samantha Fish makes suggests that she's ever been shy. Bold and expressive, it shows off her considerable talent – but it took a bit of a push for Fish to get on stage for the first time. The then-17-year-old musician was handed a guitar in front of 200 people at a house party; since then, she's never stopped wanting to play live before a crowd.
These days, Fish can be found touring relentlessly; when not on tour, she loves experimenting in the studio. Her latest studio album, Kill Or Be Kind, was released late last year. In this session, I talk to Samantha Fish about her work ethic, but first, hear a live performance recorded for World Cafe from that new album. Listen for her guitar work, some of which she does on a cigar box guitar, but also for the way her voices changes between the verse and the chorus. Hear the complete session in the player above.