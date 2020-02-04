Modern Baseball's Jake Ewald Explores A New Sound In Slaughter Beach, Dog

Set List "Dogs"

"Map of the Stars"

"Heart Attack"

"Tangerine"

It can be a real bummer when your favorite band breaks up. But sometimes that means the group's members suddenly have some spare time on their hands to devote to new projects. That's the case for Jake Ewald. He was the co-frontman of the Philadelphia band Modern Baseball; these days, Jake sounds a little bit different.

Ewald's band Slaugher Beach, Dog pulls in some of his former Modern Baseball bandmates, but ventures more into the acoustic indie-folk world. Last year, the band released Safe And Also No Fear; today you can hear a mini concert recorded live for WXPN's Indie Rock Hit Parade from host and producer Eric Schuman. Hear it all in the audio player above.