How Kate Bollinger's Musical Upbringing Influenced Her Insightful Indie Pop : World Cafe The University of Virginia senior grew up surrounded by music thanks to her mom, who works as a music therapist, and her brothers, who played in area bands.

Kate Bollinger On World Cafe

Kate Bollinger Amber Carpenter/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Amber Carpenter/Courtesy of the artist

Kate Bollinger

Amber Carpenter/Courtesy of the artist

  • "Do U Go Out Together?"
  • (Untitled)
  • "Candy"

Kate Bollinger writes smart, melodic indie pop music. It makes for easy listening, but there's real insight in her lyrics. Dig deeper and you'll discover a thoughtful songwriter coming into her own.

The University of Virginia senior grew up surrounded by music, thanks to her mom, who works as a music therapist, and her brothers, who played in area bands. That rubbed off on Kate, who is majoring in Cinematography while pursuing her own musical career.

In this Sense Of Place session from Charlottesville, Va., we talk about her post-college plans, but first, we get a taste of her music. Hear a performance of "Do U Go Out Together?" in the player above.

