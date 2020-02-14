Central Virginia Music Scene 101 With WNRN's Desiré Moses

Playlist Stray Fossa - "These Days"

Illiterate Light - "In The Ground"

Kate Bollinger - "No Other Like You"

Butcher Brown - "Powhatan"

Lucy Dacus - "Fool's Gold"

All this week, World Cafe has been taking you on a tour of the Charlottesville, Va., music scene with our Sense Of Place series. Next month we'll continue our musical tour of Virginia with Sense Of Place: Richmond.

Today we're exploring both cities with Desiré Moses, managing producer, music writer and host at our affiliate station WNRN in Charlottesville. Desiré will give you a heads up on the artists coming out of central Virginia you should keep an eye on over the months to come.

Hear it all in the player above, and explore our Sense Of Place: Virginia playlist below.