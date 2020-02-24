Listening To Twin Peaks Is Like Wearing Your Favorite Sweater

Set List "Dance Through It"

"Ferry Song"

"Under A Smile"

"Oh Mama"

You know that lived-in feeling of comfort when you put on your favorite sweater? There's something similarly comforting about Chicago band Twin Peaks' music. It's like hanging out with with lifelong friends – which makes sense, because the band is made up of five close collaborators who've been playing together for 10 years. You can hear that sense of familiarity in this mini-concert, recorded live in Philadelphia for the Indie Rock Hit Parade on WXPN. Stream it all in the audio player above.