Accessibility links
Great Grandpa Hits Its Stride On 'Four of Arrows' : World Cafe Hear a mini-concert of songs from the band's sophomore album in this session.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

Great Grandpa On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/812493310/812511319" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Great Grandpa Hits Its Stride On 'Four Of Arrows'

Studio Sessions

Great Grandpa Hits Its Stride On 'Four Of Arrows'

FromXPN

Great Grandpa On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/812493310/812511319" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Set List

  • "Dark Green Water"
  • "English Garden"
  • "Mono No Aware"
  • "Digger"

We get it: You're a busy person. You've got the best of intentions, but you probably don't make it to every show you want to see. But that's okay! We've got you covered! Today we're bringing you a mini-concert from one of the most exciting emerging bands of the past few years.

Seattle's Great Grandpa made waves back in 2017 with its smirky rock sound on its debut album, Plastic Cough. But it's the group's new sophomore album, Four of Arrows, where you can hear Great Grandpa hitting its stride, maturing and imbuing its guitar-driven sound with a real sense of vulnerability, especially thanks to frontperson Alex Menne's heart-rending vocals.

Usually the band performs as a quintet, but today, you'll hear a four-piece version perform songs from Four of Arrows in a mini-concert recorded live in Philadelphia for WXPN's Indie Rock Hit Parade. Listen in the audio player above.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists