Katie Pruitt Makes A Powerful Declaration on 'Expectations'

Set List "Expectations"

"Loving Her"

"Normal"

The first time I heard Katie Pruitt's song "Loving Her," I was taken aback by the very first line you hear: "If loving her's a sin, I don't want to go to heaven." That's a powerful declaration from a singer-songwriter. It's especially powerful coming from a gay artist raised in the South without much precedent and with very few role models to follow.

Somewhat appropriately, you can hear a bit of Brandi Carlile in Pruitt's lyrics and delivery. Her debut album, Expectations, tackles her experience growing up in a family that didn't always accept, much less understand, her choices. I'll talk to Katie after this performance of the song "Expectations," recorded live for the World Cafe. Hear it all in the player above.