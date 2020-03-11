Aubrie Sellers Talks About Her Journey In 'Far From Home'

Set List "My Love Will Not Change"

"Drag You Down"

"Lucky Charm"

Aubrie Sellers has always been surrounded by music. She grew up in Nashville, the daughter of two famed country artists: Lee Ann Womack and Jason Sellers. But Sellers isn't looking to cash in on that pedigree or rest on family reputation. Instead she's forging her own way by finding her voice.

Some time ago, Aubrie moved from Nashville to L.A. to pursue acting in addition to music. Earlier this year, she released her sophomore album, appropriately titled Far From Home. In this session, you'll hear her perform songs from that record, and we'll talk about her journey, the joy of anonymity in a new place and what it's like to be an introvert who's always on stage. She starts with a performance of "My Love Will Not Change." Hear the complete session in the audio player above.