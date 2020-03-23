Accessibility links
Hear World Cafe's Social Distancing Playlist : World Cafe Hear songs both chaotic and quiet that take on loneliness, staying inside, wondering what it's like outside and how to pass the time.

NPR logo A Playlist For The Socially Distanced

A Playlist For The Socially Distanced

Stuck at home? Self-isolating? Quarantined? Feeling a bit (or extremely) anxious about this whole situation? Same. These days, I'm hosting World Cafe from a small apartment in Toronto. I haven't been outside in days, and I know I'm not alone.

So I made a playlist about all those feelings. On it, you'll find songs about isolation: about being alone and not leaving the house. There are songs about wondering what it's like outside now, and wondering what it will be like outside when this is over. And finally, there are songs about what to do to pass the time.

