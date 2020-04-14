Life Has Been Unpredictable For Maggie Koerner

Set List "If I Die"

"Wasted"

"Images"

Sometimes, even when you think you have everything perfectly planned out, life can be unpredictable. New Orleans artist Maggie Koerner wasn't looking for a career in music; in fact, she was on her way to getting her master's in child psychology. And then, a friend heard her sing a song she'd written and gave her a talk that lit a fire under her, inspiring her to focus on becoming a musician.

Once you hear Maggie's powerful voice you'll understand why her friend was so blown away. In our very first New Orleans session hosted by Gwen Thompkins, hear a live performance from Maggie Koerner and her band.