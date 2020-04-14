Accessibility links
Studio Session: Hear Music By Maggie Koerner, A New Orleans Artist On The Rise : World Cafe The New Orleans artist was on her way to getting a master's degree in child psychology when a friend inspired her to focus on music. Hear her soulful, powerful, voice in this session.

Maggie Koerner On World Cafe

Life Has Been Unpredictable For Maggie Koerner

New Orleans Sessions

Maggie Koerner Josh Hailey/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Josh Hailey/Courtesy of the artist

Maggie Koerner

Josh Hailey/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "If I Die"
  • "Wasted"
  • "Images"

Sometimes, even when you think you have everything perfectly planned out, life can be unpredictable. New Orleans artist Maggie Koerner wasn't looking for a career in music; in fact, she was on her way to getting her master's in child psychology. And then, a friend heard her sing a song she'd written and gave her a talk that lit a fire under her, inspiring her to focus on becoming a musician.

Once you hear Maggie's powerful voice you'll understand why her friend was so blown away. In our very first New Orleans session hosted by Gwen Thompkins, hear a live performance from Maggie Koerner and her band.

