Public Radio Music Day Playlist: Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Queen, R.E.M. : World Cafe From Steely Dan's "FM" to Donna Summer's "On The Radio," from R.E.M.'s "Radio Free Europe" to LL Cool J's "I Can't Live Without My Radio," stream our playlist to celebrate Public Radio Music Day.

Stream Our Public Radio Music Day Playlist, Featuring Songs About The Radio

Stream Our Public Radio Music Day Playlist, Featuring Songs About The Radio

Bruce Springsteen's song "Radio Nowhere" is featured in our Public Radio Music Day playlist of songs about the radio.

Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen's song "Radio Nowhere" is featured in our Public Radio Music Day playlist of songs about the radio.

Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images
Celebrate Public Radio Music Day

Celebrate Public Radio Music Day

Today has been officially declared Public Radio Music Day across the country. It's a day to celebrate public radio, music and the people who love and support it. We're proud to be a part of the longstanding public radio tradition of helping you discover new artists, supporting the weird and wonderful and diving deep into the artists you love while going off the beaten musical path — and, as we discovered while doing some crate digging here at World Cafe, it's a love that goes both ways. We found so many songs that mention the radio that we were able to fill a whole show. You can dig in and turn it up with our Public Radio Music Day playlist.

