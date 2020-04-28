Classic World Cafe: Sheryl Crow On Her Debut Album, 'Tuesday Night Music Club'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mark J. Terrill/AP Mark J. Terrill/AP

Set List "Leaving Las Vegas"

"Strong Enough"

"All I Wanna Do"

Lately — and maybe you've felt like this too — the passage of time feels weird. Whether you're working every day or you're stuck at home (or both), with our regular routines interrupted, it's hard to know sometimes what day it is. So, every so often we're doing away with the idea of time altogether here on World Cafe and taking you back into the archives to bring you Classic World Cafe sessions.

Today, you can pretend it's 1993. We'll set the scene: One month ago, a new singer-songwriter named Sheryl Crow released her debut album called Tuesday Night Music Club, but it hasn't been an immediate success. Though she had written some songs for the movie Kalifornia (bonus points if you remember that film, starring David Duchovny, Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis), this was before she had become a star. You'll hear her talk about that and play songs from her debut album in this Classic World Cafe session.