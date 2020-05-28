Premiere: Watch Rufus Wainwright's Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Of His New Album

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright has announced the premiere of Unmaking Unfollow The Rules, a behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling the extraordinary creation of his new album, Unfollow The Rules, his first in eight years.

The short film premieres on Friday, May 29 at 1 p.m. ET, exclusively with World Cafe via NPR Live Sessions. In addition, the premiere will be accompanied by a special Q&A with Wainwright, hosted by World Cafe's Raina Douris.

Unfollow The Rules is out July 10 via BMG.

Credits:

Director: Jeff Richter; Studio: Earthquake Productions; Executive Producers: John Loeffler and Jörn Weisbrodt; With: David Boucher, Mitchell Froom, Petra Haden, Jim Keltner, Blake Mills, Rob Moose, David Piltch and Rufus Wainwright.