Missing live music? Make your own music festival with this playlist of the best live performances from RUSH, Aretha Franklin, Wilco, Jackson Browne and more.

Enjoy The Show: An All Live, Imaginary Festival Playlist

Wilco performs at the 2017 XPoNential Music Festival. Jeremy Zimmerman/WXPN hide caption

Jeremy Zimmerman/WXPN

Wilco performs at the 2017 XPoNential Music Festival.

Jeremy Zimmerman/WXPN

One of the best things about summer time is the live shows, right? Concerts! Music festivals! But this summer is going to feel a little different after most shows have been canceled due to the pandemic.

So today, World Cafe is bringing live music to you with an imaginary music festival of all live tracks. And since it's imaginary, it means we were able to "book" anyone we wanted — RUSH, Aretha Franklin, Wilco and Jackson Browne, all on the same huge lineup.

So get a lawn chair or spread out a blanket, grab something cold to drink and get ready to enjoy your own personal music festival via the Spotify playlist below.

