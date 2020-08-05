Accessibility links
Dirty Projectors' David Longstreth On The Band's New EP Project : World Cafe The Dirty Projectors jettisoned the traditional album format this year for a series of five EPs. Each one features one of the band members as lead vocalist and they all come together on the fifth.

Dirty Projectors On World Cafe

Dirty Projectors On Bringing Different Voices To The Forefront

Set List

  • "Lose Your Love"
  • "Overlord"
  • "Inner Love"

Things are very different in 2020, and maybe David Longstreth had a hunch when he started work on the new project from the Dirty Projectors, a band with a lineup that has consistently rotated around him over the last 20 years. They jettisoned the traditional album format for a series of five EPs. Each one features one of the four band members as lead vocalist, with all of them sharing duties on the fifth.

We caught up with Longstreth and Felicia Douglass, who took on lead vocal duties for Dirty Projectors' most recent EP, Flight Tower. They'll explain the reasoning behind bringing different voices to the forefront, what they've learned from each other. David will do an excellent Werner Herzog impersonation, and we'll also hear some lovely live performances made for World Cafe. Listen in the audio player above.

