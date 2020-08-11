Accessibility links
The Best Title Tracks Playlist: Prince, Fleetwood Mac, Amy Winehouse And More : World Cafe Title tracks often capture the mood, vibe and direction of an album. From Paul Simon's "Graceland" to Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black," here's a playlist of the greatest title tracks.

100 Greatest Title Tracks Ever Laid Down On Wax

Enlarge this image

Bruce Springsteen performs live on stage at the Carlton Theatre in Red Bank, N.J., during the Born To Run tour in October 1975.

Fin Costello/Redferns / Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen performs live on stage at the Carlton Theatre in Red Bank, N.J., during the Born To Run tour in October 1975.

Fin Costello/Redferns / Getty Images

Title tracks often capture the mood, vibe and direction of an album. Some — like Green Day's "American Idiot," Bruce Springsteen's "Born To Run," Joni Mitchell's "Blue," "What's Going On" by Marvin Gaye, and Amy Winehouse's "Back To Black" — perfectly capture the musical zeitgeist of these now-classic albums. To celebrate the great title tracks, we've gathered 100 plus of the best title tracks ever laid down on wax. Explore the playlist below.

