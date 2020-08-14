Watch Kathleen Edwards' Live Album Release Show

It's been eight years since Kathleen Edwards released her last album, and it really seemed like it was going to be her last. After 2012's Voyageur, Kathleen quit music and opened a cafe, the aptly named Quitters Coffee. Now she's back and to celebrate, I'm heading to Stittsville, Ontario, Canada to host her album release party at that very same coffee shop.

You can tune in to watch Kathleen Edwards play tunes from her new album, Total Freedom, and hear all about her return to music. Watch the livestream above starting at 3 p.m. ET today.