Carolina Story's Music Has The Ability To Stop Time

Set List "I See You When I See You"

"Light of the Moon"

"Daylight"

"Dandelion"

"Lay Me Down Easy"

Today we've got a mini-concert with the up and coming duo, Carolina Story. Before we get to that, we introduce you to the newest member of the World Cafe team, Jessie Scott. Jessie's joining us from WMOT in Nashville, and you might have heard one of her interviews on the show before, but it was time for a proper introduction. Acting as WMOT's program director since its inception four years ago, she helped them carve out a space in the American roots scene unlike any other in Nashville.

Today, Jesse presents us with a mini-concert from Carolina Story, recorded at Black River Studio in Nashville. It's a husband and wife duo, who discovered their shared love for music on a camping trip to the Carolinas. The music they make — a sophisticated take on '60s and '70s southern rock — has the ability to stop time.

Hear more about Jessie Scott, Carolina Story and the complete mini-concert in this session.