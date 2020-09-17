Accessibility links
Interview: Nap Eyes : World Cafe The Nap Eyes frontman's wheels are always turning, about himself, about creativity, about the universe and about music.

Nap Eyes' Nigel Chapman Is Always On The Brink Of A New Discovery

Nap Eyes Alex Blouin & Jodi Heartz/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Alex Blouin & Jodi Heartz/Courtesy of the artist

Nap Eyes

Alex Blouin & Jodi Heartz/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Roses"
  • "Primordial Soup"
  • "Mark Zuckerberg"

Nigel Chapman is always ... thinking. When you speak to him, it's almost like you can see the wheels spinning in his brain, like he's always on the brink of a new discovery ... about himself, about creativity, about the universe... and about music. And that makes sense, because Chapman, the frontman of the Canadian band Nap Eyes, spent a big chunk of his life working in biochemistry, in science.

In this session, you'll hear how his science background ties into his music, and about how he thinks ... and thinks ... and thinks ... about songwriting. Nap Eyes' latest album is called Snapshot of a Beginner – you'll hear live performances from that album.

