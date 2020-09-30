Ann Powers Recommends 3 New Nashville Albums For Fall 2020

Accessibility links
"Shiver" Info Fall With New Nashville Tunes From Waylon Payne And More : World Cafe World Cafe Nashville correspondent Ann Powers shares three recent releases that she's excited about.

Hear Waylon Payne's "Shiver" in Ann Power's latest spotlight on Nashville music.

Hear Waylon Payne's "Shiver" in Ann Power's latest spotlight on Nashville music.

Playlist

Waylon Payne, "Shiver"
Mickey Guyton, "Black Like Me"
Shannon LaBrie, "Angels Fall"

Fall is upon us and World Cafe's Nashville correspondent, Ann Powers of NPR Music, is back to give you a rundown of her favorite end of summer releases to come out of the Music City this month.

First up, a tune from Waylon Payne (who played Jerry Lee Lewis in the movie Walk the Line) called "Shiver." We'll also discuss a powerful new song from Mickey Guyton and highlight the latest from Shannon LaBrie. Listen to the segment above, and enjoy those songs and more in our Nashville Playlist below.

