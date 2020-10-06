The Funkiest, Most Memorable Bass Riffs Ever: A Playlist

Accessibility links
Bootsy Collins, funk bassist, performing live concert performance at the Hammersmith Odeon, in Hammersmith, London, England in June 1978. Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images hide caption

Bootsy Collins, funk bassist, performing live concert performance at the Hammersmith Odeon, in Hammersmith, London, England in June 1978.

Sometimes bass guitar can be an overlooked instrument. Sometimes it gets relegated to the background. But today, it's a 62-song playlist that's all about that bass. We asked our social followers "What is the greatest bass riff of all time?" and they delivered.

Check out the playlist below, featuring some of the funkiest and memorable bass lines ever, beginning with the one and only Sly & The Family Stone. We'll be adding to the list with more listener recommendations, so if you have a favorite bass line tell us on Twitter or Facebook.

