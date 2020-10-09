Sylan Esso Performs 4 New Songs In Quarantine Session : World Cafe Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath share stories behind their beautiful new album, Free Love, and perform stripped-down versions of songs from the record.
Friction Is Essential To What Makes Sylvan Esso's Creative Collaboration Tick
Sylvan Esso/Courtesy of the artist
Set List
- "Ferris Wheel"
- "Rooftop Dancing"
- "Free"
- "Numb"
There's something intriguing about how much drama can go into great albums. Sometimes it ends partnerships, sometimes it fuels them. For Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso, the friction is essential to what makes their creative collaboration tick.
Realizing that is one of the many stories behind their beautiful new album, Free Love, the third Sylvan Esso record. We talked to the happily married couple (yes, they're married) in early September about how they made, in my estimation, their best album yet. They also recorded four performances for us from their new studio outside Raleigh, N.C., just for our show. Hear it all in the player above.