Sylan Esso Performs 4 New Songs In Quarantine Session : World Cafe Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath share stories behind their beautiful new album, Free Love, and perform stripped-down versions of songs from the record.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
Sylvan Esso On World Cafe

Friction Is Essential To What Makes Sylvan Esso's Creative Collaboration Tick

Studio Sessions

Friction Is Essential To What Makes Sylvan Esso's Creative Collaboration Tick

Sylvan Esso Sylvan Esso/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Set List

  • "Ferris Wheel"
  • "Rooftop Dancing"
  • "Free"
  • "Numb"

There's something intriguing about how much drama can go into great albums. Sometimes it ends partnerships, sometimes it fuels them. For Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso, the friction is essential to what makes their creative collaboration tick.

Realizing that is one of the many stories behind their beautiful new album, Free Love, the third Sylvan Esso record. We talked to the happily married couple (yes, they're married) in early September about how they made, in my estimation, their best album yet. They also recorded four performances for us from their new studio outside Raleigh, N.C., just for our show. Hear it all in the player above.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists