Accessibility links
Margo Price Performs 4 Songs In Quarantine : World Cafe Margo Price's new album rocks, which might surprise fans who grew to love the Americana star for her crystalline country voice.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

Margo Price On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/925341748/925343822" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Margo Price Defies Expectations With 'That's How Rumors Get Started'

Nashville Sessions

Margo Price Defies Expectations With 'That's How Rumors Get Started'

FromXPN

Margo Price On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/925341748/925343822" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Margo Price Bobbi Rich/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Bobbi Rich/Courtesy of the artist

Margo Price

Bobbi Rich/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "That's How Rumors Get Started"
  • "Heartless Mind"
  • "Letting Me Down"
  • "Gone To Stay"

Margo Price is new Nashville royalty, a crown princess that has carved out a lofty perch by being true to herself. She enlisted the support of Sturgill Simpson to produce her new record, That's How Rumors Get Started, and the results are surprising for fans who have come to know Price for her crystalline country voice.

In this session, we talked about defying expectations — because Rumors rocks --as well as what it was like writing the lyrics for it while sober and pregnant. Plus, we dig into the starts and stops of trying to release music when the world was shutting down.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists