Kelsey Waldon Covers Nina Simone's 'Mississippi Goddam' On New EP

Laura E. Partain/Courtesy of the artist

They'll Never Keep Us Down is the title of a forthcoming EP from Nashville singer-songwriter Kelsey Waldon. The EP takes its title from the Hazel Dickens song and serves as a statement of allyship for social justice reform. The EP includes covers of protest and empowerment songs by Kris Kristofferson ("The Law Is For The Protection Of The People"), John Prine ("Sam Stone"), "Ohio" by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free," popularized by Nina Simone, and others.

Waldon also covers one of Simone's signature songs, "Mississippi Goddam." Written in 1963, it's a sharp, defiant, and potent song about racial injustice. In 2018, the song was added to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, and during the Civil Rights era, Simone performed it regularly. Today, the song's piercing and penetrating lyrics and message continue to resonate.

On the EP, and the lyric video above, Waldon performs the song with Adia Victoria and Kyshona Armstrong. There's an electrical change in tempo compared to Simone's original, yet the cutting message remains the same.

Waldon offered World Cafe this statement about re-imagining the song: