Accessibility links
World Cafe's Best New LatinX Playlist : World Cafe We've launched a Best New LatinX Spotify playlist of new music from established and rising artists from the United States, Central and South America.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo World Cafe's Best New LatinX Playlist

Latin Roots

World Cafe's Best New LatinX Playlist

Updated Fridays

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

World Cafe's Best New LatinX Playlist is updated every Friday. Rich McKie/WXPN hide caption

toggle caption
Rich McKie/WXPN

World Cafe's Best New LatinX Playlist is updated every Friday.

Rich McKie/WXPN

World Cafe's Latin Roots series began in 2012, celebrating the sounds of traditional and new alternative Latin music through radio, online features and live events.

In 2020, World Cafe welcomed Byron Gonzalez, our new Latin Roots correspondent. Byron is the program director at Latin Alt HD3 in Los Angeles, and has dedicated himself to exposing the of music of established, emerging and independent artists with roots in Latin America, Brazil and Spain. Through his musical explorations for World Cafe's Latin Roots, Byron has curated a playlist of new LatinX music. Subscribe to the playlist and check back every Friday for the week's best new music.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists