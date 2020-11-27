Accessibility links
Owen Pallett Is A Home-Recording Wizard : World Cafe In this session, what you're going to hear are solo performances — just Pallett, using effects and looping to create layers of sound.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

Owen Pallett On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/938949018/938950285" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Owen Pallett Is A Home-Recording Wizard

Studio Sessions

Owen Pallett Is A Home-Recording Wizard

FromXPN

Owen Pallett On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/938949018/938950285" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Owen Pallett Yuula Benivolski/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Yuula Benivolski/Courtesy of the artist

Owen Pallett

Yuula Benivolski/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Fire-Mare"
  • "Lewis Takes Off His Shirt"
  • "The Butcher"

Owen Pallett is someone whose creativity can seem... sort of unfathomable. The Canadian songwriter and musician has an incredibly impressive resume, which includes a Grammy win for work on the Arcade Fire album The Suburbs, and an Oscar nomination for the score of the film Her. And then there's Owen's own award-winning music, which delves into disarmingly personal subject matter as well as fantasy.

Owen's latest album, Island, was recorded at Abbey Road Studios, and it returns to a fantasy realm called Spectrum – a place first introduced on Owen's earlier albums — and re-acquaints us with protagonists Lewis and Owen. In this session, you'll hear Owen perform music from that new album, as well as songs from throughout Owen's career. And if the list of accomplishments wasn't enough to blow you away, just wait. What you're going to hear are solo performances. Just Owen, using effects and looping to create layers of sound

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists