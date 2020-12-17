Accessibility links
Our 2020 Nashville Music Recap : World Cafe In this episode, World Cafe's Nashville correspondent and NPR pop critic Ann Powers brings you some of the artists from the Music City that you might have missed this year.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

Our 2020 Nashville Music Recap

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/943961486/947601670" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Our 2020 Nashville Music Recap

Nashville Sessions

Our 2020 Nashville Music Recap

FromXPN

Our 2020 Nashville Music Recap

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/943961486/947601670" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Lera Lynn Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist

Lera Lynn

Alysse Gafkjen/Courtesy of the artist

Playlist

  • Brennan Leigh, "Billy And Beau"
  • Lera Lynn, "Are You Listening"
  • Swamp Dogg, "Memories" (feat. John Prine)

There are only a couple of weeks left in 2020 and a lot has happened. So, it's understandable if you maybe didn't hear all of the great music that came out – there was a lot of it. In this episode, World Cafe's Nashville correspondent and NPR pop critic Ann Powers is bringing you some of the artists from the Music City that you might have missed this year.

Hear all of the picks and Ann's conversation about them in the audio player above. You can also hear the songs by following our World Cafe Nashville playlist below.

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists