Cozy Up With Andrew Bird As He Performs Holiday Songs From 'Hark!' : World Cafe Bird's holiday album is a collection of covers and originals that some might not view as Christmas material at all.

Cozy Up With Andrew Bird As He Performs Holiday Songs From 'Hark!'

Andrew Bird. Reuben Cox/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Reuben Cox/Courtesy of the artist

Andrew Bird.

Reuben Cox/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Night's Falling"
  • "Alabaster"
  • "Christmas In April"
  • "Skating"
  • "Souvenirs"
  • "Andalucia"

The presents are under the tree, the cookies are out of the oven, the eggnog has been dusted with a fine layer of nutmeg, and joining me by the roaring World Cafe fire is Andrew Bird. He's here to play songs from his new Christmas album, Hark! It's a collection of covers and originals, some of which might not be viewed as Christmas material at all.

In this episode, we discuss what goes into recording a holiday album, as well as how tricky it can be to write a new Christmas song; he also discusses the classic Christmas record that inspired him to start this project. So make sure you're all cozy and turn the twinkle lights on. You can hear a live recording of songs from Hark! in the audio player above.

Episode Playlist

