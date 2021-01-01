Accessibility links
Here's To New Beginnings: A Playlist For 2021 : World Cafe Congratulations! You made it! Now that 2020 is over and 2021 has begun, here's a playlist that's about the hope of a new day.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo Here's To New Beginnings: A Playlist For 2021

Studio Sessions

Here's To New Beginnings: A Playlist For 2021

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

John Lennon (by Steve Morley), Tracy Chapman (by Bryan Bedder), Simon & Garfunkel (by David Redfern) Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Getty Images

John Lennon (by Steve Morley), Tracy Chapman (by Bryan Bedder), Simon & Garfunkel (by David Redfern)

Getty Images

Congratulations! You made it to 2021! This year, more than any other in recent memory, maybe you're excited for a fresh start — and certainly hopeful that this year might be better than the last. While we can't know what the future holds, this day may well feel like you've made it to the other side of something, like you've crossed a bridge over troubled water. To kick off the new year, here's a playlist that's all about new beginnings. Enjoy.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists