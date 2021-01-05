Accessibility links
World Cafe Mini Concert: Kendall Morgan : World Cafe Kendall Morgan performs songs from her forthcoming EP, due out early this year, in this World Cafe mini concert.

Watch A World Cafe Mini Concert From Rising Songwriter Kendall Morgan

Right from the start of Kendall Morgan's "Rescue Me," the first thing you notice is her confident, powerful voice. It welcomes you in with a warm embrace. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter draws on a soulful blend of Americana and R&B with flourishes of gospel. Her EP, produced by J. LBS and due out early this year, includes "Rescue Me" and "Okay," two songs you'll see her perform in this exclusive mini concert for World Cafe.

