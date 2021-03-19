Accessibility links
Fleet Foxes' New Album 'Shore' Had A Slow Beginning But A Quick Finish : World Cafe Robin Pecknold, frontperson for Fleet Foxes, talks about his decision to put out an album in the middle of the pandemic when "putting out an album" comes with a lot of new challenges.

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/979259238/979263102" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Hear Fleet Foxes Perform 4 Songs From 'Shore'

Fleet Foxes on World Cafe

Enlarge this image

Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold Emily Johnston/Courtesy of the artists hide caption

toggle caption
Emily Johnston/Courtesy of the artists

Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold

Emily Johnston/Courtesy of the artists

Set List

  • "Can I Believe You"
  • "Featherweight"
  • "I'm Not My Season"
  • "Sunblind"

The release of the latest Fleet Foxes album was all about timing. The digital version of the band's album Shore dropped on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at exactly 9:31 a.m. eastern time – the precise moment of the autumnal equinox. But the physical version is coming out now – right around the spring equinox. So... why the delay?

In this episode, Robin Pecknold, the mastermind behind Fleet Foxes, joined me to talk about Shore's slow beginnings, quick finish and the decision to put out an album in the middle of the pandemic — when "putting out an album" comes with a lot of new challenges. He also performed songs from Shore, recorded live exclusively for World Cafe.

