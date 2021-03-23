Accessibility links
Kevin Morby Performs 4 Songs From 'Sundowner' : World Cafe How do artists' surroundings influence their art? Kansas City musician Kevin Morby has lived in — and left — New York and Los Angeles, and he has some thoughts.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

Kevin Morby On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/980380400/980383883" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Midwest State Of Mind: Kevin Morby Explains 'Sundowner'

Studio Sessions

Midwest State Of Mind: Kevin Morby Explains 'Sundowner'

FromXPN

Kevin Morby On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/980380400/980383883" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Kevin Morby Johnny Eastlund/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Johnny Eastlund/Courtesy of the artist

Kevin Morby

Johnny Eastlund/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Valley"
  • "Provisions"
  • "Sundowner"
  • "Campfire"

Would you call yourself a country person ... or a city person? Even if you are a city person, there might be times you wish you could get away, slow down the pace, listen to the crickets and watch the fireflies. That's where Kevin Morby's new album, Sundowner, takes you.

Kevin Morby has lived in the biggest cities in the country – in New York, in Los Angeles – but a few years ago, he settled back down in Kansas City, where he lived for part of his childhood. In this session, Morby gives us a look into how living in Kansas City shaped that album, and he'll play you some of the songs from Sundowner, beginning with one called "Valley."

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists