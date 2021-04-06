A Complete Playlist About 'Strumming The Six String'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Ochs Archives/Kevin Winter/David Redfern/Getty Images Michael Ochs Archives/Kevin Winter/David Redfern/Getty Images

It all started with a Tweet. I posed a question to our World Cafe followers:

other than "anyone can play guitar" by radiohead and "money for nothing" by dire straits what are the best songs about literally playing the guitar? — raina douris (@RahRahRaina) February 23, 2021

I received so many submissions, that I made a whole playlist out of it! So click "play" and strap in for a journey of great jams about "strumming the six-string" and "shredding the axe!" Enjoy this extended list of songs from the hour-long set on today's show – featuring Radiohead, The Beatles, Rosanne Cash, Chuck Berry, and so many more.