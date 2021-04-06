A Complete Playlist About 'Strumming The Six String'
Michael Ochs Archives/Kevin Winter/David Redfern/Getty Images
It all started with a Tweet. I posed a question to our World Cafe followers:
other than "anyone can play guitar" by radiohead and "money for nothing" by dire straits what are the best songs about literally playing the guitar?— raina douris (@RahRahRaina) February 23, 2021
I received so many submissions, that I made a whole playlist out of it! So click "play" and strap in for a journey of great jams about "strumming the six-string" and "shredding the axe!" Enjoy this extended list of songs from the hour-long set on today's show – featuring Radiohead, The Beatles, Rosanne Cash, Chuck Berry, and so many more.