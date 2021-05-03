Accessibility links
What The Radio Sounded Like In 1971 : World Cafe NPR broadcast its first on-air original programming 50 years ago today: May 3, 1971.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
NPR logo

Celebrating NPR's 50th On World Cafe

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/992487661/992490392" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
What The Radio Sounded Like In 1971

50 Years Of NPR

What The Radio Sounded Like In 1971

FromXPN

Enlarge this image

Los Angeles, January 1971: A pre-glam David Bowie jams at a party. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Los Angeles, January 1971: A pre-glam David Bowie jams at a party.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

On today's show, we're taking you back in time and letting you experience what the radio might have sounded like in 1971 when NPR got rolling.

Listen To The Special

Fifty years ago, on May 3, 1971, National Public Radio broadcast its very first original programming when All Things Considered went on the air. Today, NPR is celebrating that anniversary with special programming and looking back at the news, arts and popular culture of that year.

And here one World Cafe, it's all about the music of 1971, with songs like David Bowie's "Live On Mars," Sly & The Family Stone's "Family Affair," and Carole King's "It's Too Late."

That's just a few. Lots of classic songs turned 50 along with NPR this year. Listen in the player above.

NPR's 50 Favorite Songs of 1971

50 Years Of NPR

NPR's 50 Favorite Songs of 1971

Episode Playlist

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists