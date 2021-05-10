Accessibility links
Tune-Yards Shares The Inspiration Behind 'Sketchy' : World Cafe When you listen to a song by Tune-Yards, it can be like listening to a beautiful, but abstract painting. Hear a live performance of songs from the band's latest album.

World Cafe

Essential and Emerging Artists
tune-yards on World Cafe

Studio Sessions

FromXPN

tune-yards Pooneh Ghana/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Pooneh Ghana/Courtesy of the artist

tune-yards

Pooneh Ghana/Courtesy of the artist

Set List

  • "Hypnotized"
  • "Hold Yourself"
  • "Make It Right"
  • "My Neighbor"

When you listen to a song by Tune-Yards, it can be like listening to a beautiful, but abstract painting. There are layers and layers of sound, complex rhythms and melodies, and lots to interpret in the band's often socially conscious lyrics.

In this session, Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner of Tune-Yards joined me from their home in Oakland, Calif. We had a conversation about the creation of Sketchy, and what has been going through their minds and inspiring them throughout the past two years as they worked on the record.

Episode Playlist

